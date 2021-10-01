Fintech firm Upgrade is getting into buy now, pay later with short-term installment loans

U.S. fintech start-up Upgrade is set to enter the increasingly crowded buy now, pay later market.

Upgrade, which was founded by former LendingClub boss Renaud Laplanche in 2016, is a digital banking start-up that offers people payment cards along with personal lines of credit.

Unlike a credit card, which lets consumers revolve their balance, Upgrade takes all the purchases someone makes in a month and creates an installment plan for paying down the debt. The payment plans are typically long-term, ranging anywhere from six to 36 months, and charge a fixed interest rate.

Now, Upgrade plans to launch a buy now, pay later-style product that lets users pay off their debt in four months, without accruing any interest. The company expects to debut the new service in the coming months, Laplanche told CNBC.

"We are working on a version of the Upgrade Card that's better suited for smaller expenses," Upgrade's CEO said in an interview. "In that case, we don't need to charge interest because it's a smaller amount."

Buy now, pay later, or BNPL, has boomed to become a $100 billion industry thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic which accelerated the growth of online shopping.

BNPL services let shoppers spread the cost of their purchases over three or four months. Rather than charging consumers, BNPL companies make their money by taking a small fee from merchants on each transaction.

Upgrade's product will be different to those offered by firms like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Instead of adding a checkout option on merchants' websites, Upgrade will lump a user's card purchases together and invoice them what they owe over a four-month period.

"What we like about embedding the product into a card is the broader acceptance," Laplanche told CNBC. "BNPL often relies on partnerships with merchants."