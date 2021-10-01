CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Disney, Facebook, Playboy, Sunrun & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Sunrun solar.
Source: Sunrun

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

NEXT PRO TALK

5 Days Remaining
Wed, Oct 6 2021 - 2:00pm
thumbnail
CNBC Pro Talks: Tom Lee on how to play the next phase of the pandemic

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan sees airline stock comeback continuing, upgrades Southwest
Maggie Fitzgeraldan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades General Mills, says investors will be seeking a high quality, consumer staple stock
Maggie Fitzgerald2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Amazon, Home Depot & more
Michael Bloom
Read More