Maine's new recycling law makes producers of garbage pay

A new state law in Maine will make producers of packaged goods pay to recycle them, and it could set the standard for the rest of the nation.

The law is particularly urgent now, because the cost of recycling is going up, and local municipalities are getting crushed.

Some have stopped recycling programs altogether, while others have severely curtailed them, all at a time when climate awareness and action have never been higher.

The law, sponsored by state Rep. Nicole Grohoski, will force companies that produce garbage from packaging to fund its recycling by paying into a fund that reimburses municipalities. The formal term for it is extended producer responsibility.

"The first priority of the bill is to right now take what is a taxpayer burden and shift that back onto the producers of the waste," Grohoski said in an interview with Portland's NBC affiliate WCSH. "We know that they [communities in Maine] want to offer recycling, but they don't have the money to do it, so this would create a revenue stream to create proper recycling programs for everyone in Maine."

China was buying most U.S. recyclables, but in 2018 it banned import of several recyclable materials. That resulted in a 50% drop in the revenues received from the sale of recyclables recovered through curbside pickup, and an annual loss of about $400 million in revenue to the local municipalities that do the recycling, according to the Solid Waste Association of North America's Applied Research Foundation.

"Our municipalities, all of a sudden were faced with this cost that they didn't anticipate, and it really forced them to either abandon or cut back on their recycling programs or raise taxes to keep them going," said Sarah Nichols, Sustainable Maine program director at the National Resources Council of Maine.

In addition to funding recycling, Nichols hopes the bill will create economic incentives for producers to create less packaging, to offer more reusable packaging options, and to make what packaging that remains recyclable.

The law applies to all producers big and small, from Amazon to Maine businesses. While it may sound simple, some of the largest sellers of packaged goods, Maine's grocers, warn that it is not.

"The unknowns of implementation are the biggest concerns," said Christine Cummings, executive director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association. "There is a lot of extra administrative work for the brand owners to determine what type of packaging materials they use, what is the weight of those materials, and then ultimately what is sold back into the Maine market in which they'll be paying upon."