Santoli’s Friday market notes: S&P 500’s win streak is over, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics
- The bulls come into a new quarter with plenty to prove. The market from some angles looks to have broken down and lost the thread on the uptrend – technical levels breached, dip-buyers slow to show up, enviable streaks marking the rally's persistence now broken. Yet this is also what a prolonged shakeout/consolidation looks like in the moment.