This concentrated mutual fund is crushing the market this year. Here's how it picks stocks

Tourists are lined up for taking photos by the Charging Bull Statue in the financial district of New York City, United States on August 16, 2021.

Scott Weber is not a man who likes to be put into a box.

The Vaughan Nelson portfolio manager has carved out a career and beaten the market by taking a unique approach in the increasingly specialized world of investment management. He sees his goal as building the financial well-being of his clients, not being the best performer in any particular style group.