Japan's Nikkei 225 drops 2% following Wall Street losses; RBA rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Tuesday morning trade following overnight losses on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling more than 2%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 2.25%, with shares of conglomerate Fast Retailing falling 3.6%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.95%.

Shares in Australia also slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.32%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% lower.

Markets in mainland China remain closed on Tuesday for the holidays.