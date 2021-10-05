Big changes are coming to the public service loan forgiveness program

Big changes are coming to the federal government's public service loan forgiveness program. The loan forgiveness program is "an important, but largely unmet" promise to people who serve their communities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

"Fixing this program has been a priority for this administration from the first day," she added, saying that in the next few weeks, the U.S. Department of Education will announce major reforms through a series of executive actions.

Signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2007, the PSLF program allows non-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years, or 120 payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that one-quarter of American workers could be eligible.

More from Personal Finance:

What to do if Democrats ax the backdoor Roth IRA strategy

Wealthy may avoid $163 billion in taxes every year. Here's how they do it

These year-end tax moves may help you save, whatever happens in Congress

However, the program has been plagued by problems, making people who actually get their debt forgiven a rarity. Under 5% of borrowers who've applied for the relief have qualified.

Instead, hundreds of thousands of people in public service jobs believe that they're paying their way to loan cancellation only to discover at some point in the process that they don't qualify for one technical reason or another.

"It's outrageous," said Barmak Nassirian, vice president for higher education policy at Veterans Education Success. "Borrowers have to get a PhD in repayment plans to understand it."