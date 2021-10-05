Social network Commonstock aims to harness retail investor energy and verify ‘YOLO’ trades

A new social network is betting that enthusiastic retail traders are here to stay and that they want more transparency than what's offered on Reddit.

Commonstock is a social media platform for talking about trades and financial markets. It features a Twitter-like news feed, with users ranking and commenting on investment strategies. But unlike Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum, it's not anonymous. Traders to link to brokerage accounts in order to verify the investments they post about are real.

"The ability for anybody to prove they own Tesla or Peloton by percentage, and show their skin in the game, weeds out a lot of the grifters who might say they had a 1,000% return," Commonstock's CEO and founder David McDonough told CNBC in an interview. "There's no lying about it — you can see somebody's performance in real time."

The San Francisco-based start-up announced a $25 million Series A funding round on Tuesday, led by Coatue along with QED, Floodgate, Upside Ventures and others. It did not disclose a valuation. Hedge fund managers Bill Ackman, Dan Loeb and Stanley Druckenmiller are also among Commonstock's early, strategic investors.

The company uses software known as an API to let traders link to Fidelity, Robinhood, E-Trade and other brokerage accounts. Profiles feature a user's stock picks and performance. Instead of total followers, the feed shows the aggregate dollar amount of people following someone.

The platform officially launched in August 2020, a few months before the stock market went viral. In late January 2021, a group of retail traders banded together on social media to buy GameStop and inflict pain on the hedge funds betting against it. McDonough, who left Google in 2017 to start Commonstock, said there was an immediate user boost from the meme-stock saga. The client base was doubling month over month without marketing, he said.