How being unvaccinated against Covid-19 can impact your wallet

A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, on Sept. 29, 2021. Emily Elconin | Reuters

"The biggest cost is losing your job," said Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation and director for the program on the Affordable Care act. "That's become an issue that more people face as more and more employers implement vaccine mandates." In some cases, mandates even extend to family members. A health system in Louisiana said this week that it would charge workers an additional $200 per month to insure their unvaccinated spouses or partners. Insurance Other companies are taking a different approach and passing the cost of higher insurance onto employees who remain unvaccinated. Delta Air Lines, for example, hasn't mandated that employees get the Covid-19 vaccine — it's the only major carrier not to have such a requirement — but will make unvaccinated workers pay an additional $200 per month. There could be additional insurance costs on the horizon. Many health insurance providers already assess a surcharge for smokers, which they could do for those who remain unvaccinated. Medical costs There will also be a higher price tag on medical treatment for Covid-19 going forward , and it's more likely to hit the unvaccinated, who now account for about 97% of those hospitalized for the illness. In the early days of the pandemic, most major insurers waived payments for coronavirus treatment. Now, those waivers are expiring, meaning that patients will be on the hook for any bills they rack up during a hospital stay for Covid-19. Hospitalization for Covid-19 by the unvaccinated — categorized as preventable — have added $5.7 billion in costs to the health-care system from July to August, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"The cost is mostly born by taxpayers and people who are paying health insurance premiums," said Cox. The unvaccinated will also potentially be required to pay for any testing they need to prove they don't have Covid-19. Of course, this is an expense that will also be passed on to those that are vaccinated and still need to be tested — the cost generally ranges from about $20 to $1,419 for a single test, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In some cases, however, tests can cost much more. "There's no requirement that those tests have to be covered or have to be free," said Cox, referring specifically to tests at work for the unvaccinated. "That could add up over time if you're having to get a test every week." Education Schools across the country are also now requiring that all teachers, staff and eligible students be vaccinated against Covid-19. That includes some 500 colleges. For college students who aren't vaccinated, refusing to get the inoculation could lead to them being unable to attend school in person and miss out on some of the benefits of being on campus. "This disrupts the value of face-to-face, residential education if you can't engage in co-curricular activities," said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities. "That's a real loss." They may also have to foot the bill for extra testing if they are allowed on campus. In some extreme cases, they may lose scholarships — one student at Brigham Young University lost $200,000 in scholarships because she wouldn't get the vaccine, the Daily Mail reported.