WHO says Merck's antiviral Covid pill is 'certainly good news' as it awaits data

RT: Maria Van Kerkhove, Head a.i. Emerging Diseases and Zoonosis at the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 29, 2020.

Merck's announcement that its experimental antiviral pill is effective against the most severe outcomes of Covid-19 is "certainly good news," a World Health Organization official said Tuesday, as the international agency awaits clinical trial data on the drug.

"We're looking forward to receiving the data from them," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid, said during a virtual Q&A. "I think everybody wants earlier treatment so that we prevent people from actually, you know, getting to that severe state and actually dying from the disease."

The U.S. drugmaker said Friday that the medication – known as molnupiravir – was shown in a phase three trial to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% for adults with mild to moderate cases of Covid. It works by inhibiting the replication of the virus inside the body.

Unlike Gilead Sciences' intravenous drug remdesivir, Merck's molnupiravir can be taken by mouth. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill to treat Covid, a potentially game changing advancement in the fight against the virus, which is killing an average of more than 1,700 Americans per day.