Unemployment recipients fell by more than half after Labor Day cliff

People receive information as they attend a job fair at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell by more than half after the Labor Day "cliff," when federal assistance ended for millions of people.

There were just over 5 million people receiving jobless aid as of Sept. 11 — a roughly 55% cut from the 11.3 million who'd been collecting benefits the week prior, according to federal data published Thursday.

Pandemic-era programs that offered income support to the unemployed lapsed on Labor Day.

At that time, workers like the self-employed, independent contractors and long-term unemployed were no longer eligible for federal benefits through those programs, which had been available since March 2020.

The number of ongoing recipients is likely to fall by millions more in coming weeks, too. The 5 million ongoing recipients as of Sept. 11 includes about 2 million people who, on paper, received federal aid through lapsed programs — a dynamic that reflects processing delays and backdated applications, according to labor experts.

Jobless individuals who remain eligible for state benefits can continue to collect that aid. However, they are getting $300 less per week due to the expiration of a federal benefit supplement.