What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher after Monday's tech decline

U.S. oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude , rose modestly Tuesday morning to around seven-year highs near $78 per barrel. WTI jumped roughly 2.3% on Monday as international oil producers decided to keep a cap on supplies despite pressure from the U.S. to ramp up output. (Reuters)

On today's economic calendar , the government releases its August trade deficit figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Markit services' final September PMI is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Institute for Supply Management issues its September services index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) * Unemployment recipients fell by more than half after Labor Day cliff (CNBC)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Tuesday she believes the economy would fall into a recession if Congress fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the U.S. debt. "I do regard Oct. 18 as a deadline. It would be catastrophic to not pay the government's bills, for us to be in a position where we lacked the resources to pay the government's bills," Yellen said.



* Biden pushes Congress on debt limit, urging GOP to ‘just get out of the way’ (CNBC)



Biden on Tuesday is set to visit the Michigan district of a moderate Democratic lawmaker who has urged him to promote his $3.5 trillion budget proposal more aggressively to the public. Back in Washington, negotiations continued on two bills to boost spending on social safety nets and environmental programs as well as infrastructure projects.

Facebook (FB) whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify at Tuesday's hearing of the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection. After recent reports in The Wall Street Journal based on documents she leaked raised a public outcry, Haugen revealed her identity in an interview on the CBS program "60 Minutes," which aired Sunday night. Shares of Facebook rose 1% in Tuesday's premarket after closing down almost 5% in their worst session in nearly a year. (AP & CNBC)



Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services are back online after a massive global outage. Facebook said late Monday that "the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change." The roughly six-hour incident marked the longest stretch of downtime for the social media company since 2008, when a bug knocked the site offline for about a day. (CNBC)

A San Francisco federal court decided that Tesla must pay a former contract worker, Owen Diaz, around $137 million after he endured racist abuse working for the company, his attorneys told CNBC. Diaz's lawyers said the case was only able to move forward because their client had not signed one of Tesla's mandatory arbitration agreements. (CNBC)

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins plans to announce his resignation on Tuesday after nearly three decades at the agency, including 12 years at the helm, three sources told Politico. The 71-year-old physician and geneticist led the agency under three consecutive presidents. His departure had been in the works for some time, one person familiar with the situation said.



* ‘Zero Covid’ strategies being abandoned as highly infectious delta variant dominates (CNBC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Tuesday it submitted data to the FDA for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its Covid vaccine for all adults. J&J shares rose modestly. The filing comes after the FDA last week scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to authorize a second shot of J&J's single-dose vaccine. (Reuters)



Southwest Airlines (LUV) is the latest carrier to announce a Covid vaccine mandate for its workers. Employees will have until Dec. 8 to comply, although they will be allowed to apply for religious or medical exemptions. (Reuters)



Ocugen (OCGN), a developer of gene therapy treatments, soared 10.7% in the premarket after it announced joint development and supply agreements involving its Covid vaccine candidate and its treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration. (CNBC)

The U.S. Coast Guard received the first alert of a possible oil spill off the Southern California coast more than 12 hours before Amplify Energy reported a major leak in its pipeline and a cleanup effort was launched, records reviewed by The Associated Press showed. The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach. (AP)



* SunPower announces restructuring aimed at doubling down on residential market (CNBC)

* GM to detail significant revenue expansion plans during highly anticipated investor day (CNBC)

PepsiCo (PEP) on Tuesday raised its full-year forecast after its quarterly earnings and revenue topped analysts' expectations. The company's shares were up nearly 1% in the premarket. Executives said supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure for labor, commodities and transportation weighed on its fiscal third-quarter results. (CNBC)



* PepsiCo CFO says more price hikes could be on the way in the first quarter (CNBC)

Tom Brady's return to New England was filled with drama from start to finish, and it helped NBC Sports bring in the most viewers for its "Sunday Night Football" franchise since 2012. The network said that Brady's Tampa Buccaneers' close win over the Patriots averaged 28.5 million total viewers on all platforms, including NBC TV and streaming service Peacock.

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15. This was the first jackpot won on a Monday night since Aug. 23, when the game launched a third weekly drawing. (AP)