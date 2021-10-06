52. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, based in Seattle, WA, is ranked No. 52 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.3B

Years in Business: 55

Accounts Under Management: 1,895

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 54 in 2020)

Principals:

Steve Phelps, President, Chief Investment Officer & Wealth Manager

Julie Parisio Roy, Director of Financial Planning & Wealth Manager

Contact:

badgley.com

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3200, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-6172