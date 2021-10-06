97. Bailard

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Bailard, based in Foster City, CA, is ranked No. 97 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $5.2B
Years in Business: 52
Accounts Under Management: 2,080
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 86 in 2020)
Principals:
Sonya Mughal, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Faust, President, Wealth Management
Contact:
950 Tower Lane, Suite 1900, Foster City, CA 94404
(650) 571-5800