70. Beaird Harris

Beaird Harris, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 70 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B+

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 2,499

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 66 in 2020)

Principals:

Pat Beaird, Managing Partner

Steven Lugar, Managing Director

Contact:

bh-co.com

12221 Merit Drive, Suite 750, Dallas, TX 75251

(972) 503-1040