56. BKD Wealth Advisors

BKD Wealth Advisors, based in Springfield, MO, is ranked No. 56 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.9B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 5,547

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 60 in 2020)

Principals:

Steven Toomey, Managing Partner

Jeff Layman, Partner & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

bkdwa.com

910 E. St. Louis Street, Springfield, MO 65801

(417) 856-8701