56. BKD Wealth Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
BKD Wealth Advisors, based in Springfield, MO, is ranked No. 56 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.9B+
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 5,547
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 60 in 2020)
Principals:
Steven Toomey, Managing Partner
Jeff Layman, Partner & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
910 E. St. Louis Street, Springfield, MO 65801
(417) 856-8701