12. Bowen, Hanes & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Bowen, Hanes & Co., based in Atlanta, GA, is ranked No. 12 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.5B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 40 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 212 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 28 in 2020)
Principals:
Harold Bowen, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Frank Hanes, Managing Director
Contact:
3290 Northside Parkway, Suite 880, Atlanta, GA 30327
(404) 995-0507