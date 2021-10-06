44. Bradley, Foster & Sargent

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Bradley, Foster & Sargent, based in Hartford, CT, is ranked No. 44 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.1B+
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 1,514
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 45 in 2020)
Principals:
Robert Bradley, Chairman
Thomas Sargent, Executive Vice President
Contact:
CityPlace II, 185 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103
(860) 527-8050