44. Bradley, Foster & Sargent

Bradley, Foster & Sargent, based in Hartford, CT, is ranked No. 44 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.1B+

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 1,514

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 45 in 2020)

Principals:

Robert Bradley, Chairman

Thomas Sargent, Executive Vice President

Contact:

bfsinvest.com

CityPlace II, 185 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 527-8050