25. Carret Asset Management

Carret Asset Management, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 25 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.3B+

Years in Business: 58

Accounts Under Management: 2,350

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 23 in 2020)

Principals:

Wayne Reisner, President

Marco Vega, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

carret.com

320 Park Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10022

(212) 593-3800