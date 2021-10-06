25. Carret Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Carret Asset Management, based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 25 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.3B+
Years in Business: 58
Accounts Under Management: 2,350
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 23 in 2020)
Principals:
Wayne Reisner, President
Marco Vega, Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
320 Park Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10022
(212) 593-3800