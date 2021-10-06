The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
89. Chevy Chase Trust Company

Chevy Chase Trust Company, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 89 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $37.3B+

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 4,408

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Jeff Whitaker, President & Chief Executive Officer

Amy Raskin, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

chevychasetrust.com

7501 Wisonsin Avenue, 1500W, Bethesda, MD 20814

(240) 497-5008