62. C.W. Henderson & Associates

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
C.W. Henderson & Associates, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 62 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 31 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 1,431 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 73 in 2020)
Principals:
Craig Henderson, President
Matt Andrews, Managing Director
Contact:
20 W. Kinzie Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-1401