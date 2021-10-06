62. C.W. Henderson & Associates

C.W. Henderson & Associates, based in Chicago, IL, is ranked No. 62 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 31 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,431 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 73 in 2020)

Principals:

Craig Henderson, President

Matt Andrews, Managing Director

Contact:

cwhenderson.com

20 W. Kinzie Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 222-1401