1. Dana Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 1 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $7.3B
Years in Business: 41
Accounts Under Management: 1,163
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 2 in 2020)
Principals:
Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer
Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
20700 Swenson Drive, Suite 400, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 782-3631