The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

21. David Vaughan Investments

Share

David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, IL, is ranked No. 21 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.2B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 2,823

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 33 in 2020)

Principals:

Lawrence Williams, Managing Member

James Sinclair, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

dviinc.com

5823 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500

(309) 685-0033