21. David Vaughan Investments

David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, IL, is ranked No. 21 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.2B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 2,823

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 33 in 2020)

Principals:

Lawrence Williams, Managing Member

James Sinclair, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

dviinc.com

5823 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500

(309) 685-0033