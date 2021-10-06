Default would threaten national security, keep troops from getting paid, Pentagon chief says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. September 29, 2021.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday warned that national security could be threatened and troops could go unpaid if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit before the nation defaults.

Lawmakers must vote to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by Oct. 18 or risk missing a payment to its bondholders in what would be considered an unprecedented national default.

"If the United States defaults, it would undermine the economic strength on which our national security rests," he wrote in a statement emailed to reporters.

"It would also seriously harm our service members and their families because, as Secretary, I would have no authority or ability to ensure that our service members, civilians, or contractors would be paid in full or on time," he said.

The Department of Defense, the biggest federal employer, said large firms and thousands of small businesses could see payments delayed and jeopardize American operations.

Benefits owed to 2.4 million military retirees and 400,000 survivors would also be put at risk, Austin wrote. Tens of millions of Social Security recipients could also see their checks postponed if Congress fails to act.

His remarks came minutes after a bipartisan group of six former Defense secretaries sent a letter to congressional leaders, urging them to raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible.

Former Defense chiefs William Perry, William Cohen, Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel, Ashton Carter and James Mattis called on Congress to "authorize the government to pay bills it has already incurred."

Raising or suspending the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending, but rather allows the Treasury Department to continue to pay off receipts for appropriation bills Congress has already passed.

"The federal government has obligated funds for federal contractors who operate our military bases at home and abroad and provide service to crucial defense technologies," the former secretaries wrote. "We should not ask our all-volunteer military to serve our nation without pay. If we do that, we will not have a highly capable military to fight and win the nation's wars."

They addressed their letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.