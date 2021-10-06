14. D.F. Dent & Co.

D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 14 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $10.7B

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 1,155

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 18 in 2020)

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Founder & Chairman

Matthew Dent, President

Contact:

dfdent.com

400 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544