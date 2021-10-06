61. Diversified Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Diversified Management, based in Milwaukee, WI, is ranked No. 61 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 1,516
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 11 in 2020)
Principals:
Michael Schmidt, Chairman, President & Chief Compliance Officer
Michael Egan, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
330 E. Kilbourne Avenue, Suite 1475, Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 292-1900