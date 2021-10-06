61. Diversified Management

Diversified Management, based in Milwaukee, WI, is ranked No. 61 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 1,516

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 11 in 2020)

Principals:

Michael Schmidt, Chairman, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Michael Egan, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

diversifiedmanagement.com

330 E. Kilbourne Avenue, Suite 1475, Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 292-1900