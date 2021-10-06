86. Eagle Global Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Eagle Global Advisors, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 86 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.9B+
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 400
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 84 in 2019)
Principals:
Edward Allen, Senior Partner
Thomas Hunt, Senior Partner
Steven Russo, Senior Partner
Contact:
1330 Post Oak Lane, Suite 3000, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 952-3550