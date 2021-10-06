26. Edgemoor Investment Advisors

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 26 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B+

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 730

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 40 in 2020)

Principals:

Tom Meehan, President

Timothy Coughlin, Managing Director

Contact:

edgemoorinv.com

7250 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 315, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 543-8881