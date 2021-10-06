26. Edgemoor Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Edgemoor Investment Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 26 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B+
Years in Business: 22
Accounts Under Management: 730
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 40 in 2020)
Principals:
Tom Meehan, President
Timothy Coughlin, Managing Director
Contact:
7250 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 315, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 543-8881