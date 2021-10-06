28. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management, based in Dayton, OH, is ranked No. 28 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 27 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,591 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 31 in 2020)

Principals:

Robert Suttman, President & Director

David Ray, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & Director

Contact:

ebs-asset.com

10100 Innovation Drive, Suite 410, Dayton, OH 45342

(937) 291-1223