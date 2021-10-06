FA 100
The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

FA 100: CNBC ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2021

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Finding the right financial advisor to help with your financial needs and goals can be complicated.

There are so many things to consider. Every financial advisor has his or her own area of expertise. The services provided by financial advisors will vary based on the type of advisor, but overall, a financial advisor will assess your current financial situation — including your assets, debts and expenses — and identify areas for improvement.

A good financial advisor will ask you about your goals and create a plan to help you reach them. That may mean discussing your budget, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance needs or tax strategies.

An advisor can play a major role in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. The key is to find an advisor you trust, and it's important to make sure he or she is someone who is a good match for you.

For the third year in a row, CNBC unveils its ranking of top financial advisors. The CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives.

More from FA 100:
Meet the financial advisor ranked No. 1 by CNBC
Here's how we determine the FA 100 rankings for 2021
How the pandemic has changed the financial advice business
Here's how top financial advisors are hiring young talent

2021 RANK FIRM TOTAL AUM YEARS IN THE BUSINESS ACCOUNTS UNDER MANAGEMENT 2020 RANK 2019 RANK
1Dana Investment Advisors$7.3B411,16323
2Salem Investment Counselors$2.6B422,23911
3NewSouth Capital Management$3.7B3619036
4Check Capital Management$1.6B351,6841252
5Richard C. Young & Co.$1.3B+321,8601010
6Gofen & Glossberg$6.3B+893,5001315
7California Financial Advisors$1.6B+232,90197
8North Star Asset Management$2.1B+252,374145
9Heritage Investors Management$3.4B471,300--
10Tom Johnson Investment Management$1.6B384,99889
11Beacon Capital Management$4.2B+2115,42724-
12Bowen, Hanes & Co.$3.5B+402122898
13Mason Investment Advisory Services$10.6B+39800100-
14D.F. Dent & Co.$10.7B461,1551820
15Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm$1.5B517102632
16Pzena Investment Management$41.1B+252222734
17Woodley Farra Manion$1.2B2699819-
18RNC Genter Capital Management$5.8B5410,70030-
19Parsons Capital Management$1.6B+271,6081637
20ZWJ Investment Counsel$3B399003439
21David Vaughan Investments$3.2B+272,8233346
22Luther King Capital Management$25B423,1002524
23Gamble Jones Investment Counsel$1.6B+641,2001512
24Heritage Investment Group$1.3B+281,8363242
25Carret Asset Management$3.3B+582,3502314
26Edgemoor Investment Advisors$1.2B+2273040-
27Clifford Swan Investment Counselors$4B1069035558
28Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management$1.2B+271,5913136
29Zemenick & Walker$2.2B+342233630
30Everett Harris & Co.$8.9B+511,5902144
31Southeast Asset Advisors$2.9B+269734126
32Guyasuta Investment Advisors$1.9B+381,2004318
33Leavell Investment Management$2.2B42700+4838
34H.M. Payson & Co.$6B1673,4005343
35Anchor Capital Advisors$9.7B381,1148365
36Zevenbergen Capital Investments$5.7B3416137-
37Hahn Capital Management$1.2B+331053886
38The Burney Company$2.4B+474,2334753
39Azzad Asset Management$1.3B242,990--
40Roffman Miller Wealth Management$2B301,1505629
41Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management$4.6B+304,70869-
42Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors$10.5B+213,0544227
43Equius Partners$1.1B371,09739-
44Bradley, Foster & Sargent$4.1B+261,5144531
45Pinnacle Associates$7.3B374,00079-
46RZH Advisors$1.4B+21354--
47Veritable$18B172184625
48Lee Financial$1.2B464006540
49Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors$2.7B+323,9006166
50Albion Financial Group$1.5B+392,192--
51R.M. Davis$6.1B435,812--
52Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers$4.3B551,8955421
53Pittenger & Anderson$2.4B+261,6446771
54Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel$1.3B+3077249-
55Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management$1.2B41965--
56BKD Wealth Advisors$4.9B+235,54760-
57Farr, Miller & Washington$2.1B251,30764-
58Segall Bryant & Hamill$25B264,8126870
59Foster & Motley Wealth Management$1.9B+242,9435851
60Meritage Portfolio Management$2.2B305605949
61Diversified Management$1.3B+281,5161119
62C.W. Henderson & Associates$3.9B+311,4317385
63Charles D. Hyman & Co.$1.9B289317294
64Henssler Financial$2.6B+344,37280-
65Brown Capital Management$18.4B+3012674-
66Lee, Danner & Bass$1.4B339008579
67Steele Capital Management$2.7B+253,9268167
68RTD Financial Advisors$1.8B+386945768
69TFC Financial Management$1.3B411,300--
70Beaird Harris$1.2B+252,49966-
71Phillips Financial$1.2B+171,996--
72Index Fund Advisors$4.7B212,3489376
73HBKS Wealth Advisors$5.1B+205,705--
74E. S. Barr & Co.$1.7B2983399100
75Sage Financial Group$2.7B+326756250
76The Financial Advisory Group$1.1B242,033--
77Willow Creek Wealth Management$1.6B372,600--
78SJS Investment Services$2.5B+262,350--
79Jackson Thornton Asset Management$1.3B+22915--
80Legacy Wealth Management$1.9B+393,37094-
81Bedel Financial Consulting$1.8B+324,12997-
82Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors$1.3B202,06495-
83Plancorp$5.6B+381,415--
84Prio Wealth Management$3.5B331,500+--
85Meyer Capital Group$1.5B+582,15771-
86Eagle Global Advisors$1.9B+25400-84
87Sadoff Investment Management$1.7B431,222--
88Palisade Capital Management$5.3B262,16590-
89Chevy Chase Trust Company$37.3B+224,408--
90Cadinha & Co.$2.1B+421,3575056
91Summit Financial Strategies$1.5B+268508975
92StraightLine Group$1B+195,600--
93First Foundation Advisors$5.3B313,600--
94Intersect Capital$1.6B7440--
95Southern Wealth Management$3.4B+16232--
96Foster Group$2.6B304,764--
97Bailard$5.2B522,0808654
98View Capital Advisors$1.3B+17135--
99Shufro, Rose & Co.$2B832,878--
100ML&R Wealth Management$1.7B+242,193--