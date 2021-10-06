FA 100: CNBC ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2021

Finding the right financial advisor to help with your financial needs and goals can be complicated.

There are so many things to consider. Every financial advisor has his or her own area of expertise. The services provided by financial advisors will vary based on the type of advisor, but overall, a financial advisor will assess your current financial situation — including your assets, debts and expenses — and identify areas for improvement.

A good financial advisor will ask you about your goals and create a plan to help you reach them. That may mean discussing your budget, retirement planning, estate planning, insurance needs or tax strategies.

An advisor can play a major role in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. The key is to find an advisor you trust, and it's important to make sure he or she is someone who is a good match for you.

For the third year in a row, CNBC unveils its ranking of top financial advisors. The CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives.

More from FA 100:

Meet the financial advisor ranked No. 1 by CNBC

Here's how we determine the FA 100 rankings for 2021

How the pandemic has changed the financial advice business

Here's how top financial advisors are hiring young talent