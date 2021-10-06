The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
93. First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 93 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5.3B

Years in Business: 31

Accounts Under Management: 3,600

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Rick Keller, Chairman

John Hakopian, President

Contact:

firstfoundationinc.com

18101 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 750, Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 202-4100