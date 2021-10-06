23. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, based in Pasadena, CA, is ranked No. 23 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B+

Years in Business: 64

Accounts Under Management: 1,200

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 15 in 2020)

Principals:

Thomas Jones, Chairman

Alison Gamble, President

Contact:

gamblejones.com

301 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 802, Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 795-7583