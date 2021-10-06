23. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, based in Pasadena, CA, is ranked No. 23 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B+
Years in Business: 64
Accounts Under Management: 1,200
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 15 in 2020)
Principals:
Thomas Jones, Chairman
Alison Gamble, President
Contact:
301 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 802, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 795-7583