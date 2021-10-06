15. Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Gillespie, Robinson & Grimm, based in Greenwich, CT, is ranked No. 15 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B
Years in Business: 51
Accounts Under Management: 710
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 26 in 2020)
Principals:
Edward Long, Executive Vice President
H. Park Duncan, Executive Vice President
Contact:
80 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 629-2800