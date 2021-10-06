GM says it will double annual revenue by 2030 to $280 billion in digital push to be seen more like Tesla

DETROIT – General Motors plans to double its annual revenue to $280 billion by the end of this decade as it transitions to all-electric vehicles and diversifies its operations beyond selling cars and trucks.

The automaker announced the new revenue target, along with fatter projected operating profit margins of 12% to 14%, Wednesday ahead of investor presentations in which it will detail exactly how the company plans to hit those targets through traditional automotive operations and new software- and data-focused businesses.

The revenue goal is based on a rolling average of about $140 billion for the automaker in recent years, a company spokesman said. GM's revenue last year was nearly $122.5 billion, down 10.8% compared with 2019 thanks largely to factory shutdowns at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its operating profit margin was 7.9% in 2020.

"When you look at all of the investments we've been making for five years plus, that's what positions us today to really be in execution mode," GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra told reporters during a briefing ahead of the event. Later adding, "We have great confidence in our ability to grow revenues."

The two-day investor meeting is expected to provide a "clear strategy" to convince investors to value the company more like a technology start-up similar to Tesla, which is valued at more than $750 billion compared with $79 billion for GM.