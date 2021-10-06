32. Guyasuta Investment Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Guyasuta Investment Advisors, based in Pittsburgh, PA, is ranked No. 32 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.9B+
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 1,200
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 43 in 2020)
Principals:
Henry Beukema, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy Foster, President & Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
285 Kappa Drive, Suite 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
(412) 447-4560