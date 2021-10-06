49. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, based in Long Beach, CA, is ranked No. 49 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.7B+
Years in Business: 32
Accounts Under Management: 3,900
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 61 in 2020)
Principals:
Russ Hill, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
JC Abusaid, President & Chief Operations Officer
Contact:
111 W. Ocean Boulevard, 23rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 435-5657