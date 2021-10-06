9. Heritage Investors Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Heritage Investors Management, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 9 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.4B
Years in Business: 47
Accounts Under Management: 1,300
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Michael Cornfeld, President
Andrew Schenker, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
7101 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 950, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 951-0440