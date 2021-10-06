The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
9. Heritage Investors Management

Heritage Investors Management, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 9 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.4B

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 1,300

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Michael Cornfeld, President

Andrew Schenker, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

7101 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 950, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 951-0440