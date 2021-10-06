How to tackle holiday gift buying with fewer deals and low inventory

Pedestrians carry Macy's shopping bags in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Even in normal years, the hottest toys can sell out before Black Friday, leaving parents scrambling to snag Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels from secondary sellers like eBay. This year, toy makers and industry experts alike are cautioning shoppers that it's better to get a toy and pay full price rather than risk not having it at all, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "With supply being a problem, we're not expecting to see much of a discount on these products when the holidays roll around; in fact, there's a good chance we could see empty shelves," she said. To that end, more than half of shoppers, and especially parents with children under 18, plan to start their shopping before Halloween, according to a recent report by CreditCards.com. But not everyone is financially prepared to shell out big bucks for holiday gifts so soon after back-to-school shopping.