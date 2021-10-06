72. Index Fund Advisors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Index Fund Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 72 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.7B
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 2,348
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 93 in 2020)
Principals:
Mark Hebner, President
Cindy Mason, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 502-0050