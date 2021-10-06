72. Index Fund Advisors

Index Fund Advisors, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 72 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.7B

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 2,348

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 93 in 2020)

Principals:

Mark Hebner, President

Cindy Mason, Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

ifa.com

19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 502-0050