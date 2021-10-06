94. Intersect Capital

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Intersect Capital, based in San Ramon, CA, is ranked No. 94 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 7
Accounts Under Management: 440
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principal:
Joe McLean, Managing Partner
Contact:
12657 Alcosta Boulevard, Suite 400, San Ramon, CA 94583
(925) 498-1996