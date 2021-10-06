33. Leavell Investment Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 33 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.2B
Years in Business: 42
Accounts Under Management: 700+
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 48 in 2020)
Principals:
Andrew Grinstead, Chief Executive Officer
Janet Hayes, Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 433-3709