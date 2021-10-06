33. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 33 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.2B

Years in Business: 42

Accounts Under Management: 700+

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 48 in 2020)

Principals:

Andrew Grinstead, Chief Executive Officer

Janet Hayes, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709