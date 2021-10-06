48. Lee Financial

Lee Financial, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 48 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 400

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 65 in 2020)

Principals:

Richard Lee Jr., Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Christina Williams, President

Contact:

leefin.com

8350 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75206

(972) 960-1001