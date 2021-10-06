42. Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors

Loring, Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 42 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $10.5B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 21 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 3,054 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 42 in 2020)

Principals:

Charles-Frederick Boit, President & Partner

Jonathan Korb, General Counsel

Contact:

lwcotrust.com

230 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 523-6531