22. Luther King Capital Management

Luther King Capital Management, based in Fort Worth, TX, is ranked No. 22 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $25B

Years in Business: 42

Accounts Under Management: 3,100

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 25 in 2020)

Principals:

J. Luther King, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

lkcm.com

301 Commerce Street, Suite 1600, Fort Worth, TX 76102

(817) 332-3235