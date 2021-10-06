13. Mason Investment Advisory Services

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Mason Investment Advisory Services, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 13 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $10.6B+
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 800
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 100 in 2020)
Principals:
Scott George, President & Chief Investment Officer
Chris Schreiner, Senior Financial Planner and Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
11130 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 200, Reston, VA 20191
(703) 716-6000