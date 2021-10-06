60. Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management, based in Overland Park, KS, is ranked No. 60 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.2B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 560

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 59 in 2020)

Principals:

Mark Evans, Chief Investment Officer

Jim Klein, Senior Portfolio Manager

Contact:

meritageportfolio.com

7500 College Boulevard, Suite 1212, Overland Park, KS 66210

(913) 345-7000