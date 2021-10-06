Nike wins teen vote, but this footwear stock has an advantage, trader says

A survey of 10,000 U.S. teens released Tuesday placed Nike in the top spot among their favorite footwear and apparel brands, with Adidas also ranking in the top three for footwear and pulling fourth alongside Lululemon for apparel.

Wedbush analysts also revealed their optimism around the group in a Tuesday note, initiating coverage on 18 footwear and apparel stocks and giving Under Armour, Nike and Adidas outperform ratings.

Supply chain issues have plagued the space in the past month, however, with Nike down more than 8% and Adidas falling nearly 12%.

Another popular footwear stock is worth considering, Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"I like Crocs. This company has kind of reinvented itself," said Gordon, whose firm owns shares. "They've come back incredibly with the teen market. ... It's seen just massive growth in recent years."

Up more than 118% year to date, Crocs' stock still has trend line support at its current levels and remains well valued, Gordon said. The shares rose nearly 1% on Tuesday to $136.92.