8. North Star Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
North Star Asset Management, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 8 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.1B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 2,374 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 14 in 2020)
Principals:
Michael Flesch, President
Kenneth Brusda, Chairman & Managing Director
Contact:
134 E. Wisconsin Avenue, One Neenah Center, Suite 300, Neenah, WI 54956-3007
(920) 729-7900