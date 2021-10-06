8. North Star Asset Management

North Star Asset Management, based in Neenah, WI, is ranked No. 8 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,374 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 14 in 2020)

Principals:

Michael Flesch, President

Kenneth Brusda, Chairman & Managing Director

Contact:

northstarinvestments.com

134 E. Wisconsin Avenue, One Neenah Center, Suite 300, Neenah, WI 54956-3007

(920) 729-7900