84. Prio Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Prio Wealth Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 84 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $3.5B
Years in Business: 33
Accounts Under Management: 1,500+
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
John Bratschi, Managing Partner
Kelly Morgan, Managing Partner
Thomas Woodhouse, Managing Partner
Contact:
265 Franklin Street, Suite 2001, Boston, MA 02110
(617) 224-1900