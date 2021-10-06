The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
84. Prio Wealth Management

Prio Wealth Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 84 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.5B

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 1,500+

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

John Bratschi, Managing Partner

Kelly Morgan, Managing Partner

Thomas Woodhouse, Managing Partner

Contact:

priowealth.com

265 Franklin Street, Suite 2001, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 224-1900