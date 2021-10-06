40. Roffman Miller Wealth Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Roffman Miller Wealth Management, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 40 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2B
Years in Business: 30
Accounts Under Management: 1,150
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 56 in 2020)
Principals:
Robert Hofmann, President
Mark Frombach, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
1835 Market Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 981-1030