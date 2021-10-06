40. Roffman Miller Wealth Management

Roffman Miller Wealth Management, based in Philadelphia, PA, is ranked No. 40 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 1,150

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 56 in 2020)

Principals:

Robert Hofmann, President

Mark Frombach, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

roffmanmiller.com

1835 Market Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 981-1030